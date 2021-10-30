Events exhibition in Milan

Biblical iconographies revisited in a contemporary way, photographs as works of art

SACRED PROFANE BY ROBERTO ROCCO

BIBLICAL ICONOGRAPHS OF OUR TIMES IN MILAN

At the former Church of San Carpoforo of the Brera Academy of Fine Arts in Milan

Thursday 28 October at 6.00 pm

Artistic curator: Marco Eugenio Di Giandomenico

SACRO PROFANO is the personal exhibition of the artist photographer Roberto Rocco, curated by the art critic Marco Eugenio Di Giandomenico.

Sponsored by the ARD & NT Institute and the Ethicando Association of Milan with the collaboration of Crea Italia Connections and Betting On Italy, the exhibition consists of 40 photographic works, of which 16 are physically exhibited and the remainder projected.

The photographer Roberto Rocco after having exhibited in the context of ART BASEL and having immortalized the most important Italian and international stars such as Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Robert de Niro, Madonna, Monica Bellucci, Claudia Cardinale and many others, in 2020 at the beginning of the great pandemic dedicates himself to a new photographic production, SACRO PROFANO, creating 40 images that investigate the spirituality of the human soul in the contemporary era.

“Rocco confronts biblical iconographies – comments the curator Marco Eugenio Di Giandomenico – proposing a contemporary reinterpretation. A careful reconstruction of environments, costumes and movements make each photograph a sort of visual transposition of tableau vivant in the form of theatrical scenographies, where the apparent desecration of the original theological iconographic structure is shipwrecked in a new narrative path, in which the themes sacred are, so to speak, “worldly”, however sanctioning a natural distance that nullifies any form of contamination and immersing the observer in an aesthetic and emotional experience unprecedented in the panorama of contemporary art. “

SACRO PROFANO takes place as part of the Music and Photography initiative of the SOUNDART Master of the ARD & NT Institute (Academy of Fine Arts of Brera and Politecnico di Milano) and of the Course of History of Music and of the Musical Theater of prof. Roberto Favaro, with the involvement of his students who will create a sound installation inspired by the artist’s works.

