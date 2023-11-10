Events Honoring Veterans in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

The video above is from the 2021 Chaffee Crossing Veterans Day Parade and Celebration. Saturday is Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served to protect our country. Some of the events happen in NWA and River Valley. Northwest Arkansas Veterans Day Ceremony at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park This Saturday, the park will honor local veterans who risked their lives for their country. Doors open at 8am and the ceremony will begin at the Latta Barn at 9am Coffee and snacks will be provided. Annual Veterans Day Parade, Siloam Springs The Siloam Springs Veterans Day Parade is organized by American Legion Post 29. The parade begins at 9:30 am and will travel through downtown Siloam Springs. They are also planning a pulled pork fundraiser and a grand opening for the new healing garden after the parade. Veterans Breakfast, Arkansas Military and Air Museum The Arkansas Military and Air Museum, Rick’s Bakery and Bleak Bear Diner offer veterans free breakfast, starting at 9 a.m. Veterans and active duty military must bring identification. All other guests can receive breakfast for $5. 2023 River Valley Veterans Day Parade and Celebration, Chaffee Crossing The 2023 Veterans Day Parade will be held in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District. There will be a parade, food trucks, a canned food drive and a Veterans Honors Ceremony. The ceremony will include medal presentations, courtesy of Senator John Boozman’s office. They will also accept donations of coats for veterans and their families. The festivities begin at noon. 21st Annual Van Buren Veterans Day Parade Celebrations begin at 1 pm Sunday at Freedom Park. There will be entertainment, a veterans information exhibit and free lunch for veterans and their families. The parade begins at 2 pm on Main Street in downtown Van Buren.

