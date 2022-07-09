Events on the weekend in CDMX: July 8 to 10, 2022

In 2000, Enrique Olvera founded Pujol, a restaurant that put Mexico on the radar of the gastronomy international. Their dishes are made with seasonal ingredients and they enhance the regions from which they come through their preparations. From there came Boomerang, a concept that seeks to connect kitchens from different parts of the world and bring them closer to diners in Mexico City. On July 10, Pujol gives the kitchen, for a day, to Pia León, a Peruvian chef who prepares dishes with a sense of humanity. At 2:00 p.m., you will find an 8-course culinary journey and pairing through the different regions of Peru: one that will surprise you with the exquisite flavors of fish and shellfish, tubers, olluco and potato, and endemic cereals of the country.

Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters

Chris Hemsworth returns to play the superhero Thor.

Action, humor and romance, the new Thor movie has all of that and more that fans love from the Marvel universe. Thor: Love and Thunder He completes Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and features the return to the big screen of a very special character, Jane Foster. Natalie Portman reprises the role of the scientist, now also turned into a heroine, mighty thor, 8 years after the separation he had with Thor. Directed by Taika Waititiand starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, this film is the perfect plan for a rainy Friday.

Kon Trubkovich’s Land exhibition in Morán Morán