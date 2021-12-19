Eventually the UN will investigate the Tigray. “Risk of generalized violence”





The invisible conflict is becoming increasingly bloody: 500 thousand people are at risk of hunger in Tigray due to the war in progress since 4 November 2020. While 10 thousand are the people who had to flee between 25 November and 1 December due to the violence – Reuters

An international commission of experts will investigate and collect evidence on the crimes committed during the conflict in northern Ethiopia that broke out on November 4, 2020 and became increasingly bloody. This was decided on Friday 17 December by the United Nations Human Rights Council during a special session by adopting a resolution proposed by the European Union with 21 votes in favor of the 47 States currently present in the Council.

A heavy division. Among the 15 votes against, there are those of China, Russia and India. And no African country voted in favor, many abstained or voted against the investigation that under the label “human rights violations” will seek to shed light on the violence and massacres of thousands of civilians, mass rape and bombing and looting of private property, schools and hospitals, arbitrary detentions and ethnic-based roundups. For African countries, for Moscow and Beijing and New Delhi it remains an internal affair of Ethiopia, a problem of the West.

“A neo-colonial mentality” hijacked the Council “used as an instrument of political pressure,” Ethiopian ambassador Zenebe Kebede declared before the session. In early November, a first “report” by the UN Agency for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Commission of the same name was released, criticized as largely incomplete, which attributed the blame to all the belligerents.

On the one hand, the Ethiopian federal army and its allied Amhara regional militias are accused, as well as Eritrean troops who, despite the denials, have been acting together with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for over 13 months and are accused of committing serious violence already a year ago with massacres of civilians such as that of Axum and Maryam Engelat and mass rape. On the other front, the defense forces of Tigris, under the leadership of the Tigrinya party Tplf, accused of violence against civilians and rape committed since last summer when the counter-offensive was launched by Macallè in the neighboring states of Amhara and Afar.

The reason that prompted the Council to decide to set up the international commission is that it considers Ethiopia at risk of sinking into “generalized violence”.

“The danger of an increase in the levels of hatred, violence and discrimination is very high – UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said in his speech – and this could have serious consequences throughout the region” . In recent days, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch in a joint report accused the Amhara security forces of mass arrests, killings and forced expulsions of Tigrayans in Western Tigray. According to new evidence gathered by the two human rights organizations, several Tigrinya civilians fleeing violence have been attacked and killed and numerous others are detained in conditions equivalent to torture, starved and deprived of medical treatment. Witnesses told the two organizations of Tigrinya pupils taken away from schools.

On 2 December, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) declared that the number of displaced Tigers had reached 1.2 million. A United Nations report released on 9 December reported that between 25 November and 1 December there were more than 10,000 new displaced people and that Western Tigray remains inaccessible to humanitarian agencies.