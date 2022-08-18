ever more animated Transformers

“Transformers” shares one thing in common with “Fast & Furious”: in both franchises, no offense to Vin Diesel, the real stars are metallic in appearance. “Transformers” very quickly swapped Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf, the stars of the first part, for less sulphurous actors. And as the only real enemy of the Autobots is not the Decepticons, but the weariness of the spectators, Michael Bay, producer and director of the first five films, decided, to avoid sclerosis, to try the blow of the centered spin-off on the most extra of living robots, Bumblebee. A winning bet!

Michael Bay has entrusted the direction of “Bumblebee” to Travis Knight. Although this was his first live-action film, it was already a reference in the world of animation, via the Laika box, which he runs (behind “Coraline” and “L ‘strange power of Norman’, among others). Good pick ! “Bumblebee”, released in 2018, brought the breath of fresh air that the series needed and is the installment that received the most rave reviews. And if it brought in half as much as its two direct predecessors, the budget could also be halved. What we call a bargain!

If “Bumblebee” allows us to see Hailee Steinfeld again, the determined young girl from the western “True Grit”, the real attraction is therefore the happy and joker Autobot, with the behavior of a teenager. Transformed into a Chevrolet Camaro in the film series, Bumblebee finds here his original model of the Hasbro toy, a Volkswagen Beetle in the same flashy yellow. It must be said that the story takes place in 1987, twenty years before the events of the first “Transformers”.

The success of this spin-off was such that, finally, it joined the parent company, since “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, is presented both as the seventh installment of the saga and the sequel to “Bumblebee”. Originally scheduled for this year, it should finally be released on June 7, 2023. This part, which takes place in Peru and passes through Machu Picchu, delves into the prehistory of the Transformers, by featuring for the first time the Animutants, the first Transformers – the Maximals and the Predacons – to arrive on Earth as the dinosaurs ruled it. This is not the only time travel offered by the film, since the plot, inspired by the cartoon “Animutants”, takes place in the 90s.

The future of “Transformers” will also go through new animated series. In addition to “Transformers: Botbots”, whose first season of 10 episodes to watch from 6 years old is available on Netflix, Hasbro and Nickelodeon have produced “Transformers EarthSpark”, a more pre-teen series (from 8 years old), composed of 26 episodes. The first trailer was shown in July at Comic-Con in San Diego. It should first arrive in the USA in November, on the Paramount + platform.

