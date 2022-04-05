Evercade VS receives new indie games and news in update 2.1

Game of the Month: every month you can play a free game in Evercade VS, an indie game that alternates month by month (but you can only play the available month). At the end of 2022 they will be collected on one cartridge.

Blaze has announced news for its modern retro console, Evercade VS. This proprietary cartridge console was successfully launched at the end of 2021, and in 2022 it will receive new features, such as 10 additional games that will be distributed online, the Game of the Month program, as well as other new features with the 2.1 update.

Every month, Evercade VS users will be able to download 10 indie games, one per month. They are new games developed by independent studios, but emulating retro game styles and graphics.

The first of them is TapEworm Disc Puzzlewhich will come out on april 7. Of course, keep in mind that these games will be available for a month, after that time you will no longer be able to play it (will be replaced by the next game of the month).

At the end of the year, all 10 Game of the Month games will be released on one cartridge, Indie Heroes Collection 2which you can play on Evercade VS (the home console) and Evercade (the handheld console).

Tapeworm Disc Puzzle is a single player maze game, starring a worm who owns a discoteque. You must overcome the mazes and collect musical notes to keep the party going and your customers (the fleas) happy.

In addition to this Game of the Month update, the Evercade VS v2.1 update adds a new mode, Competition Mode. This feature allows you to play games by disabling save files, and you launch it by pressing Y instead of Start when starting the game.

Thus, you can play to beat your scores without the temptation to resort to quick saves. This mode is available in all Evercade VS games.

Update 2.1 includes other secret additions, including two new video games that have been added using secret key combinations (you’ll have to ask in the courtyard!). The original Evercade, the portable, meanwhile, has seen a small price increase, though they promise they have more plans for the future.