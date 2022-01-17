Everest from the International Space Station: Can You See It?

If recognizing the mountains in photos taken “from the ground” already offers some difficulty, let’s try to imagine how complicated it can be to recognize a peak seen from above, from very high up, to be precise from the International Space Station (ISS). Do you remember the Maiella mistakenly mistaken by astronaut Luca Parmitano for the Gran Sasso? Here, this is already proof of how difficult it can be. So let’s get involved: in this shot that we show you, the work of the American astronaut Mark Thomas Vande Hei, host of the ISS since April 2021, and given to the world at the beginning of the new year, the Mount Everest. Is it really there? And where?

The photo, taken in 400 km away from the earth’s surface, at first glance, as you can read in some comments at the bottom of Vande Hei’s Tweet, it looks a bit like a tub of ice cream. The more artistic see us as a Van Gogh. Imaginative effect aside, let’s not lose sight of the starting question. Is the Roof of the World in this image? The answer is yes.

Is the location accurate? Providing it with a Tweet in response to the US astronaut was another NASA insider, James, aka Project Inkfish.