Evergrande, Apple, Emmy and more: the 5 news of the weekend

Ahead of a new trading week, here’s a quick rundown of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology, and corporate sectors that traders and investors shouldn’t miss.

1. Hang Seng thud for Evergrande’s debt problems

The shares of Chinese companies listed in the United States, including the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), fell sharply in Hong Kong due to concerns about the troubled property development firm’s capacity China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) to repay its huge $ 300 billion debt; At the time of publication on Monday, the Hang Seng Index was in the red by 3.3%.

2. El Salvador buys on the decline of Bitcoin

El Salvador, the first country in the world to have adopted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender, bought 150 new Bitcoins thus bringing the country’s holdings to 700 BTC, as announced on Twitter by the president Nayib Bukele.

3. Growth of Litecoin Portfolio Activity Outpaces Dogecoin

Among other news from the cryptocurrency industry, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) has passed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) e Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) in terms of the number of active addresses on the network.

4. Apple iOS 15 launched

On Monday the introduction of another major update of the iOS operating system of the tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) which includes several new features, although users are advised to avoid downloading the latest version of iOS 15 on the first day, as it will be the live version of a beta that may contain bugs.

5. Streaming services steal the show at the Emmy Awards

Sunday night the streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) won a total of 44 awards at the 73rd Emmy Awards, once again highlighting the dominance of subscription video on demand platforms; Disney + of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) won 14 awards, while Apple TV +’s Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) took home 10 Emmys.

Among other weekend stories, investors may want to check out Benzinga’s weekly electric vehicle review at Week in Cannabis, where the world’s first statue of the anonymous creator of Bitcoin was unveiled Satoshi Nakamoto, and Dogecoin-inspired coins on the rise despite a collapse of the major cryptocurrencies on the market.