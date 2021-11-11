Evergrande avoids default again: pay coupons for 148 million dollars

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chinese ultra-indebted real estate group Evergrande, whose potential bankruptcy could shake the national economy, was able to once again pay the bond interest on a loan on time, thus avoiding default.

A one-month grace period was set to expire yesterday to make the payment of three coupons of the same number of offshore bonds for a total of 148.1 million dollars.

The payment was expected, since Evergrande had managed to raise 124 million euros a few days ago by selling a stake in an internet service company, HengTen Networks Group. The interest due had not been paid in September, at the natural due date, triggering the grace period.

Markets reacted well to the news as the group’s stock rose more than 8% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Asian stock exchanges closed the session higher. In addition to the Evergrande case, investors are putting their spotlight on inflation in the United States and looking at the next moves by central banks on the monetary policy front. The issue of the pandemic is also taking hold with the fourth wave of infections that is affecting the countries of the area.