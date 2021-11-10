Evergrande, China opens to public bailout. And Suning can smile

Evergrande up sharply, driven by news that authorities could relax controls on real estate companies

Real estate giant Evergrande closed the run today up 3% to 2.37 Hong Kong dollars, driven by news that the authorities could relax controls on real estate companies.

Companies put under stress by the Communist Party’s new course of a more equitable, shared and less indebted economy. Milano Finanza writes it today, reporting news from China.

A fact that is putting the major groups in the sector on the ropes, first of these Evergrande, under $ 305 billion in debt and that has to make payments today for 148 million in coupons overdue 30 days ago, under penalty of default.

The easing will focus on the interbank bond market, according to the Securities Times, a publicly held financial newspaper, which has seen developer emissions decline over the past year. The newspaper added that banks and other institutions will resume “blood transfusions” against real estate companies through bond investments. And while the article does not specify which rules will in fact be relaxed, China’s junk-rated dollar bonds have seen prices jump to a three-week high.

As Calcio e Finanza recalls, in 2017 Zhang Jindong, not through the listed Suning.com but through a subsidiary of Suning Appliance, had advanced capital to Evergrande for 20 billion yuan (about 2.6 billion euros), subscribing to class shares A of Evergrande Real Estate (also known as Hengda Real Estate) destined for public listing, with the promise of strong dividends.

