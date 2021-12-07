Evergrande does not meet offshore bond maturity. Is it default? From Investing.com



© Reuters



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – China Evergrande (HK 🙂 is trading up 1.1% on Tuesday at HKD1.83 after an initial rebound of + 8% despite the latest news on its financial health. The Chinese brick and mortar giant did not meet the 30-day deadline on the payment of 82.5 million dollars in offshore coupons, as several creditors complain.

Failure to charge interest beyond the so-called “grace-period” automatically triggers the default by the rating agencies. The bankruptcy, if confirmed, affects all 19 billion dollars of bonds on international markets with a possible domino effect on the real estate sector and on the broader credit market of the country made up of many companies considered high yield.

To stem investor reaction, the group announced last night the creation of a risk control committee to “mitigate and eliminate future risks”, after not-so-rosy comments from the real estate developer fueling prospects for a restructuring. “managed” debt.

In a note published last week, in fact, the brick giant wrote that the creditors “asked for $ 260 million” but the company “is unable to guarantee sufficient funds for the payment of the coupons”, causing the loss of over a sixth of the value of the share in the Friday session alone.

With the aim of avoiding the probable default of Evergrande, after the announcement, the People’s Bank of China intervened, which reduced the ratio on bank reserves by 0.5% to 8.4% of eligible liabilities, freeing approximately 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 188 billion) of liquidity in the credit market.

“The market already had some inkling of Evergrande’s non-payment,” Everbright Sun Hang Kai Securities strategist Kenny Ng told Reuters. “Right now, the company is under close scrutiny from both the market and creditors themselves who want to understand if the company is headed for a debt restructuring or will be able to pay off coupons and equity value.”