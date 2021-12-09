Evergrande does not pay and Fitch downgrades it to “restricted default” By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Another blow for China Evergrande (HK :), which meanwhile gains 4.1% in Hong Kong. The rating agency Fitch announced earlier that it had downgraded the brick company, and its subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group and Tianjin Holdings (HK :), to “Restricted Default” from the previous “C”.

The downgrade, reads a note from Fitch, “reflects the non-payment of coupons maturing on November 6 in reference to the offshore bonds of $ 645 million at 13% of Tianji, and the bonds with a yield of 13.75% of 590 million. of dollars past due beyond the grace period of December 6th. “

Concerns about the possible collapse of Evergrande (HK 🙂 have been going on for several months now but intensified on Wednesday as the group’s stock hit new all-time lows on non-payment of a $ 82.5 million coupon. expired beyond the 30-day threshold of the so-called “grace period”.

To stem the reaction of investors and aware of the consequences, over the weekend the group announced the creation of a risk control committee to “mitigate and eliminate future risks”, after not exactly rosy comments from the same real estate developer they have fueled. the prospects for a “managed” debt restructuring.

In a note published last Friday, in fact, the brick giant wrote that the creditors “asked for $ 260 million” but the company “is unable to guarantee sufficient funds for the payment of the coupons”. The domino effect on the $ 19 billion bond still in the company’s belly and the possible ramifications on the Chinese economy have put international investors on alert, although the feared consequences of the Chinese “credit crunch” have been well contained by the Beijing measures. on the capital markets.

As analysts from London-based broker Oanda wrote in a statement, the slowdown in China “should provide more relief to local equity markets which, despite the bad news that came from the real estate space this week, with investors accepting requests for a debt restructuring, in the sense that the government will facilitate the situation “.

“At least Kaisa Group (HK 🙂 has suspended trading of their shares in Hong Kong, but we are surprised that Evergrande (HK 🙂 is still trading. A debt restructuring is usually not good for the stock, even if it has already lost 90% year to date. “