Evergrande, “now X” is (re) approaching. $ 82 million coupons to be paid by midnight, otherwise it’s default

New race against time for the Chinese real estate group Evergrande, which has been on the verge of default for months now. The shares of the company, crushed by debts of 300 billion dollars, they lost 19% in the last session. The group has hinted that it does not have the resources to meet a debt maturity of 82 million dollars (72 million euros), thus asking for government support. The group is preparing to restructure its debt. The company said on Friday that it plans to “actively engage” in the process of redefining coupons and maturities for creditors. The announcement sparked stock exchange sales as authorities moved to narrow down the fallout from the bankruptcy. The government of Guangdong, the province where Evergrande is based, has summoned the founder Hui Ka Yan to express concern after the company’s announcement and said it would send a team to the developer to ensure “normal” operations.

At the end of October, Evergrande had avoided the formalization of the default by paying interest on some bonds denominated in dollars at the last minute. Today ends the “grace period” on two more dollar bonds. One coupon amounts to $ 41.9 million, the other $ 41 million. The interest should have been paid on 6 November, but the rating agencies allow 30 days before declaring the non-fulfillment of debt obligations. For dollar bonds, the “time x” usually starts at midnight in New York. After today’s payments, the next payments on the agenda are 255 million dollars to be paid on December 28th and another 235 million by January 24

The Communist Party of China has promised today that there will be no liquidity crisis and that there will be support for the real estate sector. Beijing added that “economic operations within a reasonable range in 2022”, assuring that China will continue to implement “a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy”. The Chinese government has stated that it intends to continue to implement a “dynamic” fiscal policy and a “prudent” monetary policy, but at the same time “flexible and adequate to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity” on the markets to protect normal and orderly operations. “It is necessary to promote the construction of affordable housing”, reads the note released by Xinhua, aiming to “support the commercial real estate market to better meet the reasonable housing needs of buyers and promote the healthy development and virtuous circle of the real estate sector”. The Chinese central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan (166 billion euros) of liquidity into the system and reduce the amount of reserves that financial institutions must keep deposited with the central bank by 50 basis points.

Meanwhile a group of bondholders of Kaisa, other Chinese real estate group, have submitted to the company a formal proposal to allow more time to the company in order to avoid a formal default on $ 400 million of bonds in deadline Tuesday. The bondholder group is assisted by Lazard and sent the offer to Hong Kong in the evening.