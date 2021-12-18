Evergrande, S&P declares it insolvent and withdraws the Corriere.it rating
The Chinese real estate giant Evergrande been officially declared insolvent byStandard & Poor’s Global Ratings after failing to pay for coupons in early December. The US agency cut the rating to selective default, at the risk of triggering cross-default on the company’s $ 19.2 billion debt, and withdrew its rating on the group at Evergrande’s request.
Selective defaults
The terminology selective default refers to the non-payment of a bond and not necessarily of all – explains S&P in a note. According to the rating firm, Evergrande and its offshore finance arm Tianji Holding have failed to make coupon payments on senior dollar bonds and have not even announced, confirmed or warned, the status of the coupon payments. S&P joins Fitch, who on December 9 had branded Evergrande as in default. The fear that other companies, even with a higher rating – such as Shimao Group Holdings – may have debt and liquidity problems. Evergrande, for its part, said it wanted to actively engage with offshore creditors on a restructuring plan.
Evergrande’s risk
The Chinese real estate group at the center of international attention for its huge debt at risk of default, with a potential very significant impact on the entire Chinese economy. Long considered by many investors to be too big to fail, Evergrande could end up crushed by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to reduce the over-indebted giants and an overheated real estate market.