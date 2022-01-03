Business

Evergrande Suspended From Trading, “Inside Information” Coming From Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman21 mins ago
Investing.com – The China Stock Evergrande (HK 🙂 has been suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of Monday’s trading with “inside information” to be disclosed later in the day, the brick company itself said without further specification. The stock lost 89% of its market value over the course of 2021 and closed at HKD1.59.

Meanwhile, EV China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group shares rallied 3.7% to HK $ 3,650 ($ 0.468) after a daily low of 14%, while Evergrande Property Services (HK 🙂 closed lower. 0.8%.

However, the news of the Evergrande suspension took investors by surprise. In his speech to the company on January 1, President Hui Ka Yan said he was “positive” about the future of the group, adding that the resumption rate of the company’s domestic projects reached 91.7%, with 89,000 people reporting. resumed work and more than 53,000 homes delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The brick giant, which is worth about 28% of China’s GDP, has changed its payment plans on billions of dollars of asset management products that have expired due to the ongoing liquidity crisis. However, with still $ 305 billion in liabilities, the company has more than $ 20 billion of dollar-denominated bonds already in “cross-default” by and Fitch, after passing the $ 30-day “grace period”. 255 million coupons.

Cifi Holdings, a Chinese investment firm specializing in real estate, came to Evergrande’s rescue by offering to buy the bonds at $ 1,000.5 per 1,000 in principal with accrued and unpaid interest, the same holding said in a filing on the stock exchange. of Hong Kong. The offer will expire at 4:00 pm London time on 7 January 2022.

