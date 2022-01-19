Everton courts Mourinho, BBC criticizes him: “Disappointing in Rome”

ROME – Roma and their fans have full confidence in José Mourinho, convinced of the value of the coach who will be able to revive a team that hasn’t won a trophy for fourteen years. Roma have clearly never considered the idea of ​​a change on the bench, the Friedkins know that to succeed in their project they will have to give the Special One time to revolutionize the team. Mourinho’s fame remains intact among the insiders, with Everton that in recent days has courted the coach to replace the sacked Benitez, not among the British media who consider (so far) disappointing his experience in the Giallorossi.

Indeed, second critical analysis by the BBC Josè Mourinho’s time in Rome would have already expired: despite the support of clubs and fans, the results and above all the growth (of personality) of a group in debt of points compared to last year are lacking.

In the analysis of the British broadcaster the fame that preceded Mourinho seems to have disappeared in England. If not even overturned. The BBC also reviewed the discontinuous trend of the Giallorossi, currently seventh in Serie A. According to the Mourinho broadcaster in Rome, he probably the last chance of his career to aspire to trophies worthy of his illustrious palmares. They do not think so instead of Trigoria, convinced that the Special One will be able to achieve the hoped-for objectives in the three-year project.