Everton unloads Digne, the Villar idea comes up

The goal on the left is Kostic but Benitez likes Vecino: the Frenchman can be unlocked. If Sensi comes out, the Roma midfielder likes him

In January, the market ideas ofInter first of all they start by finding an alternative to Perisic, moving “definitively” Dimarco to the central defenders’ patrol (Kolarov’s departure is also possible). The preferred profile is that of Filip Kostic, expiring in 2023 with Eintracht Frankfurt which does not want to hear about goodbye before the summer. Here is the reason for the interest in Lucas Digne, ex Roma low winger and today at Everton.

The 28-year-old has become even more topical in the past few hours, given yesterday’s bench against Brighton and above all Benitez’s words: “He is not focused on our team, I only want players who fight for the club. ”The Nerazzurri, however, are only thinking of a dry loan, at the most by inserting a right of redemption and they could play the Vecino card, expiring, outgoing and that the Spanish coach likes.

The situation of the Uruguayan midfielder is however fluid: being out of the project and 5 months after the expiration of the contract, he is attracting the attention of many teams. Among these, pay attention to Rome having regard to Mourinho’s estimate. It would also fall into the intertwining Gonzalo Villar, the latest Nerazzurri idea for the median as an alternative to Brozovic: he could arrive in the Vecino affair or, if the Uruguayan ends up in the Premier League, only with the exit of another player from the department, the suspect is Senses.