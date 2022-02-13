“Every cursed Sunday” February 13, 2022

The drama on TV tonight: “Every damn Sunday“Sunday 13 February 2022 at 21:20 on Rai 4

«Every damned Sunday you win or lose, it remains to be seen if you win or lose as men. “ ( Tony D’Amato / Al Pacino )

Every damn Sunday (Any Given Sunday) is a 1999 film directed by Oliver Stone and starring Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid and James Woods.

Miami, Florida. The Sharks they are a team of football in crisis of results after the death of the elderly owner. The coach is Tony D’Amato, a coach old-fashioned, capable and respected in the environment, often opposed by the famous journalist Jack Rose, but who no longer enjoys the trust of the management, in particular of the young president Christina Pagnacci, daughter of the deceased owner and willing to revive the glories and past successes and for this reason it is also willing to move the franchise from Miami to Los Angeles.

To complicate matters are also the injury of the charismatic quarterback Cap Rooney, the precarious health conditions of the linebacker Luther ‘Shark’ Lavay, whom Harvey Mandrake, doctor of the team totally unscrupulous, insists on letting him play in spite of a fractured neck, and the rebellious and hostile nature of rising star Willie Beamen, Cap’s replacement and, despite his great talent, disliked by the coach and teammates.

In the first round meeting of the play-off in Dallas against the local team Sharks they get the victory in the last seconds also thanks to the changed attitude of Willie.

In the press conference that closes the film, in which the coach regrets the final lost against San Francisco, all the internal differences that polluted the atmosphere of the team now seem to have been resolved with the departure of D’Amato, from the following year as coach of the team. new Albuquerque team Aztecs; surprisingly he announces that he will take Willie with him, who in the meantime has learned to think first of the team than of himself, arousing Christina’s anger and at the same time ensuring a probable winning future.

Cast

Six NFL Hall of Famers have made appearances as opposing coaches: Bob St. Clair, with Minnesota, in the first race, YA Tittle, for Chicago, in the second match, Dick Butkus, with California, in the road game, Warren Moon, with New York, and Johnny Unitas with Dallas, in a play-off game; Jim Brown as the Sharks defense coach.

Direction by Oliver Stone

With Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid and James Woods

Source: WIKIPEDIA



