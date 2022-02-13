“Every cursed Sunday” on Rai 4: the plot and the ending

In prime time on Rai 4 for the “Back to 90’s” cycle there is the film “Every cursed Sunday”. To follow “Born Killers – Natural Born Killers”

The Back to the 90s cinematic cycle continues on Rai4 (digital terrestrial channel 21), a double of closely connected films that pay homage to the 90s. This week the fil rouge is represented by director Oliver Stone, author of the prime-time film, broadcast on Sunday 13 February at 9.20pm, “Every cursed Sunday”, an exciting sports thriller starring a great cast that includes Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx , Dennis Quaid, James Woods and Aaron Eckhart. The Sharks football team is in crisis and the historic coach Tony D’Amato is opposed by the press and by the new manager, the young and unscrupulous Christina Pagniacci, daughter of the recently deceased former owner of the Sharks.

The injury of the quarterback and the precarious health of the linebacker, as well as the rebellious character of the new rising star of football just bought by the Sharks, seem to give the team the blow of thanks, but the match in the first round of the play-offs in Dallas could question the fate of the team.

Following, a real cult always signed by Oliver Stone, “Natural Born Killers” psychedelic crime-story with strong pulp tones born from an idea by Quentin Tarantino and interpreted by Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr . and Tommy Lee Jones.

