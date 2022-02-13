Every damn Sunday, the sports torture of Al Pacino – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





EVERY DAMN SUNDAY

With Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz and Dennis Quaid. Directed by Oliver Stone. USA production 1999. Duration: 2 hours and 26

PLOT Al Pacino even more neurotic and out of breath than usual. He is the coach of an American football team, the Miami Sharks. As a “mister” he has collected victories, but now the dark times have arrived. The team ran into a losing streak. And as if that weren’t enough, now the team has passed into the hands of the daughter of the deceased owner, a hateful blonde (Cameron Diaz) who only cares about profits (so she is ready to sell and in the meantime to get rid of all the players who by age or performance she deems they can be eliminated). Every Sunday, therefore, is a torture for Pacino.

WHY SEE IT Because while not one of Stone’s best-known films, it remains among the most worthy of watching. Here Oliver does not let himself be taken by authorial cravings. His proverbial indignation is spent on the benefit of good people who deserve to be defended. And at the expense of the many sharks of the sports world