“Every day I wake up with pains everywhere. Azpilicueta? I gave him the shoulder on purpose, and I would do it again »- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Interview with the «Guardian» of the Milan striker: «My teammates make me look young. They have this effect on me, I feel like Benjamin Button. “

“Every day I wake up with pains everywhere. However, I have goals and adrenaline, so I keep going. I need to work to keep myself at the top, as long as I can I will continue like this ». Word of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who at the age of 40, tells himself to “Guardian”. Many people wonder if this could be the last season of his career for the Swede or if the striker will decide to continue another year and aim for the World Cup in Qatar between November and December 2022, provided that Sweden passes the championships in March. playoffs. «I don’t want regrets, I don’t want to think“ I could have continued because I was fine ”, I prefer to be completely finished and say“ I can’t take it anymore ”. It’s not a matter of contracts or fame, money and followers don’t heal you like it does adrenaline“.

Suffering and sacrifice are part of the DNA of Zlatan: «Suffering does not give me problems, for me it is like having breakfast. This new generation doesn’t understand this, they don’t have to do much to get credit. I am very proud to belong to the older generation, which had to do a lot to achieve something ».

Second youth



Speaking of age, Milan are the youngest team in the Champions League, despite Ibrahimovic’s 40 years: «My teammates make me look young. They have this effect on me, I feel like Benjamin Button“. It’s still. «I am very proud because I see these young players taking on more responsibilities, changing their mentality. This is my happiness now. This is my adrenaline. I go out and run as much as they do. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. Because when young people see me working hard they say: “After everything he has done he is still working. I have to do it because he did it ”. This is how I set an example ». Today’s, with Stefano Pioli on the bench, is a different Milan from that of his first adventure, in 2010: “When I was Red-black the first time, we were a team of superstars. Now there is talent, but the project is different. And it is more satisfying because if you are successful with superstars, it is almost taken for granted ».

«Daniel Maldini? A great talent “



In 2009 Paolo Maldini said goodbye to football, in 2010 Zlatan arrived in the Rossoneri. But today the Swedish striker plays with the former captain’s son, Daniel: «On the pitch he is still a good boy, Paolo if he wanted to kill you in football, he would kill you. I am happy that they are not the same because it is not easy for the son to be compared to the father, especially when the father has had such an extraordinary career. We are helping Daniel in every way. He is a great talent, but I tell him: “Play your game, fight, then you will lead the way on your own”. I am happy. Will I play with Daniel’s son if he has one? It is already a miracle now … ». Ibra he never hides: «Life is going up and down. If everything has been perfect, there is nothing to talk about. Reality is not like a photo corrected with filters. People pretend to be perfect. I say: “I am perfect when I am myself”. This does not mean that I will not make mistakes, but I learn from mistakes ».

The controversy



Zlatan is likely to miss the semifinal of the world playoffs due to the yellow remedied in the final of Spain-Sweden (15 November, 1-0 win in the Red Furies thanks to Morata’s goal), when he hit with a forbidden shoulder Azpilicueta: «I made a tackle on Azpilicueta. I did it on purpose. I’m not ashamed to say it, »admitted the Rossoneri. “Because he did something stupid about a mate of mine. Mine was a stupid gesture too, but it meant, “You don’t have to do this. You don’t have the balls to do it against me. I’ll show you what happens if you do it to me ”. It wasn’t a good thing for me, but I would do it again, because this is me. It is not about losing the playoffs, but about making it clear that you shouldn’t make fun of someone who is down. Too easy to blame my teammates who are 20 years old and are very nice guys. I did a stupid thing, yes. But I’ll do it again, 100% sure ».

LeBron James



On English football, he added: “The quality in England is overestimated from a technical point of view, in this they are better. Spain, Italy and France. But the Premier has a very high pace and if you can’t manage that pace it’s not even enough to be the best player in the world. In England there are so many foreigners because they bring the technique ». There is also something to say about the controversy with LeBron James, the clash on social media at the beginning of the year: «Sport unites people, politics divides. If we talk about racism, that’s another thing and I disagree. But I don’t do politics. If I did, I would be president now. LeBron James? I don’t know him personally. I don’t judge him. Whatever you do with racists, you are right, because when 50,000 people call you a gypsy of m … ”, it is the same. It is always racism ».

The family



Finally, a thought on the family, which lives in Sweden. “It’s not easy, but my wife takes care of the children. We make it work. When there is free time we see each other and we are all happy. How did I feel without my family and football at the start of the pandemic? Alone. It was weird because during the lockdown you were with your loved ones and I couldn’t, because you couldn’t travel. Then, when there was greater opening, I went home and stayed with them for two months ».