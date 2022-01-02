“Every day is now like January 6”

A few days after the first anniversary of the attack on the US Congress by thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump, the editorial staff of the New York Times published a very harsh article against Trump and the Republican Party, essentially accusing them of having carried out, in recent months, a systematic and daily attack on the American democratic system, similar in scope to the one carried out on January 6, 2021 against Congress.

The New York Times has lined up a string of news items that effectively show the concrete consequences of Trump’s hold on the Republican party and electorate, more than half of whom believe Joe Biden was not legitimately elected (i.e. the same premise of the demonstration that degenerated into the attack on Congress).

Trump is still hugely popular among Republicans, and since losing the 2020 presidential election he has managed to shift the positions of his party and electorate in an increasingly less liberal and democratic direction. The premise, false and denied by any independent expert, is that Biden and the Democrats won the elections thanks to electoral fraud, which therefore should be “corrected” with increasingly restrictive laws on the right to vote, both nationally and locally. , and challenged with violent and aggressive initiatives against the state of their political opponents. Writes the New York Times:

“We see it in citizens who threaten election officials and other public employees, who ask when they can use weapons and promise to assassinate politicians who dare to vote according to their own inclinations. But also in Republican politicians who make it increasingly difficult to vote and increasingly easy to subvert the outcome of the elections, if they do not like the outcome. We also see it in the statements of Trump, who continues to blow the fire of conflict with his gigantic lies and endless spite. “

The article refers to some recent incidents of physical and verbal violence, but also to the fact that in the first nine months of 2021 alone, according to an analysis by the think tank Brennan Center for Justice, 19 Republican-controlled states passed laws that restrict the right to vote, for example by limiting voting by correspondence, or by replacing independent officials with politically appointed persons. “It is as if the attack on Congress is continuing in the local Congresses of the states, without bloodshed and in a form that no policeman or magistrate can stop,” concludes the New York Times.

The New York Times explains quite explicitly that such a climate represents “an existential threat to the state”: all the more so since according to a recent poll by the Washington Post 40 percent of Republicans believe violence against the state is justified in some cases (23 percent in Democrats).

A House Inquiry Commission, set up by the Democrats who control the majority of the room, is currently investigating the attack on Congress on January 6. The Republicans are actively working to sabotage its work, and if they regain control of the House in the mid-term elections scheduled for the fall, it is practically certain that they will dissolve the commission of inquiry.

The New York Times he openly accuses the Republicans of behaving like “an authoritarian movement”, which “considers itself the only one capable of legitimately governing and which describes the victories of the opponents as the result of a scam.” The article ends like this: