Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Planned for Comic-Con 2022

Marvel Studios will be attending San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and several MCU movies and shows may be announced or given first previews during the event. After skipping both virtual Comic-Cons, Marvel Studios will return how on Saturday, July 23, for the first time since 2019. In the years leading up to their absence, the MCU created a tradition of making big reveals not just about Hall H but also in other events like Dinsey’s D23 and Brazil’s CCXP, which makes their return to SDCC even more exciting.

Marvel’s latest appearance at SDCC couldn’t have been more significant. In addition to hosting panels for movies that were previously revealed, Marvel Studios also announced an MCU Fantastic Four movie and a reboot of Blade starring Mahershala Ali. Oddly enough, both of these projects haven’t started filming yet, and they could both be back in Hall H with more updates during Comic-Con 2022.

With the Disney+ platform now as important to the MCU as theatrical releases, the number of MCU projects being developed at the same time has never been higher. Still, it’s important to consider that Marvel Studios will most likely be attending D23, Disney’s expo event, which means they could save some big announcements and first looks for September. All that considered, here are all the Marvel movies and TV shows slated for a Comic-Con 2022 news update.

I am Groot

I Am Groot is set to premiere on August 10, yet no trailer has been released so far. So it’s likely that Marvel’s SDCC panel will reveal the first look at the animated special. While I Am Groot may not be MCU canon, the animated series is executive produced by James Gunn and will once again feature Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Considering I Am Groot premieres before D23, Comic-Con 2022 is Marvel’s last chance to promote I Am Groot at a big event.

She-Hulk

Given that She-Hulk is the next canon MCU show hitting Disney+, it’s likely to get attention at Comic-Con. A She-Hulk trailer has already been released, but Marvel may be bringing the cast to Hall H for the first time with an exclusive clip. She-Hulk will premier on August 17, also before D23, and marketing for the premiere could begin with an SDCC panel.

Halloween Special Night Werewolf

While Werewolf by Night likely won’t premiere until October, after D23, a first look could be revealed during San Diego Comic-Con. The MCU Halloween Special was first reported in 2021, and there has been no official announcement about it yet. Still, Gabriel Garcia Bernal would play the titular character, and composer Michael Giacchino has confirmed he’ll be making his directorial debut with Werewolf By Night.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special is slated to premiere in late 2022, but given that production wrapped in April, there could be some sort of first look during San Diego Comic-Con. So far, it hasn’t been announced which Guardians of the Galaxy will be featured in the special, nor an official release date. These are things that Marvel might reveal during Comic-Con.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be Marvel’s biggest panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The Black Panther sequel is the next MCU movie to hit theaters after Thor: Love and Thunder, and so far it’s not There was no trailer or even official images. Comic-Con is the perfect place to kick off the film’s marketing, and it’s reasonable to expect the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer to drop at Comic-Con. There could also be an official first look at Namor, the Marvel anti-hero who will make his MCU debut in Wakanda Forever.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

If Marvel at least teased its 2023 slate, then Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could have a panel at Comic-Con. This would be the perfect opportunity to announce the full cast of the film. Additionally, the first look at Jonathan Majors’ new Kang The Conqueror variant could also be revealed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t premiere until 2023, but Marvel could offer a first look at the project during San Diego Comic-Con. James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast haven’t been to Comic-Con since 2016, and given that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released in May 2023, SDCC 2022 is the last chance to reunite the original cast on Hall. H.

Wonders

Similarly, there could also be a The Marvels panel during Comic-Con. The Captain Marvel sequel has already wrapped filming, and following the shocking events of the Ms. Marvel finale, the MCU can now reveal more information about the movie. Marvels will see Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan team up for the first time, but not much has been revealed regarding the films’ villains and supporting characters.

Dead Pool 3

What the MCU movie Deadpool will look like has been a mystery ever since Disney acquired Fox. So far, it has been confirmed that Ryan Reynolds will return as Deadpool in the MCU. Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy and, like the first two, it will be rated R. Ryan Reynolds has the experience of hitting the stage for Hall H, and there wouldn’t be a better person to promote an upcoming MCU Deadpool movie. than actor Wade Wilson himself. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ryan Reynolds took on the role of Deadpool for Hall H, the same way Tom Hiddleston appeared as Loki at Comic-Con in 2013.

Blade

Three years after Mahershala Ali surprisingly walked into Hall H to announce the Blade movie, filming has yet to begin for the Vampire Hunter reboot. However, Blade now has a director, Bassam Tariq, as well as reported cast announcements. Mahershala Ali and Bassam Tariq may have a panel at Comic-Con, revealing concept art, costumes, and a new cast for the MCU Blade movie.

Captain America 4

While Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as Captain America, is reportedly in the works right after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel has yet to officially reveal the project. MCU’s Captain America 4 has already found its director, Julius Onah, and a possible San Diego Comic-Con panel could announce the film’s full cast and official title.

The Fantastic Four

After two previous Fantastic Four iterations at Fox, Marvel is taking its time rebooting the franchise for the MCU. Originally, Spider-Man: Homecoming Trilogy director John Watts was set to helm the film, but following his departure from the project, the MCU Fantastic Four reboot currently has no director attached. This makes it less likely that there will be a Fantastic Four panel at Comic-Con, but Marvel could still surprise everyone. Marvel is no stranger to casting actors before a director is chosen, and if an MCU Fantastic Four cast already exists, it could be revealed during Comic-Con.

X-Men ’97

This year, Marvel is set to have a panel dedicated exclusively to animation on Friday, July 22. One of the projects that will be present is X-Men ’97, the revival of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series. A revival of the ’90s X-Men show produced by Marvel Studios surprised many, and it’s possible that X-Men ’97 is somehow connected to the MCU. Whether or not that is the case could be clarified during Marvel’s animation panel.

What if…? Season 2

What if…? season 2 is set to premiere in 2022, and the show will be part of Marvel’s animation panel at Comic-Con. An official release date, concept designs, and first trailer are expected. So far, the only confirmed alternate reality for What If…? Season 2 is where Gamora killed Thanos and teamed up with Iron Man, only because that episode should have been released during Season 1 but was pushed back to What If…? season 2 for production reasons.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies is both a What If…? spin-off and an adaptation of the classic Marvel comic. It’s still unclear if the Marvel Zombies animated series will be set in the exact universe shown in the zombie episode of What If…?, and if so, when. All of these questions can potentially be answered during the SDCC.

Spider-Man: Year One

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is a canon animated series that will show the origin story of the MCU Spider-Man. The show was announced in 2021, along with Marvel Zombies and X-Men 97. Spider-Man: Freshman Year will also be part of Marvel’s animation panel on SDCC.

MCU X-Men Movie Announcement

Marvel usually reserves the last moments of its Hall H panel for a big announcement. This was the case, for example, for the revelation of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Mahershala Ali as Blade. This year, Marvel can once again end its Hall H panel on a high note by announcing the first MCU X-Men movie. Kevin Feige initially remained a mystery as to how and when the X-Men would arrive in the MCU, but after Professor Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kamala Khan was revealed to be a mutant in Ms. Marvel, an MCU X-Men movie feels like it’s just around the corner. As such, there couldn’t be a better time to announce it than at San Diego Comic-Con.

MCU Daredevil Show Announcement

Another possible big surprise for Marvel’s Comic-Con panel is the announcement of an MCU Daredevil show starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. While trades have already reported that the MCU Daredevil project is in the works, Marvel has yet to make it official. Charlie Cox has only recently entered the MCU, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by bringing the actor to San Diego Comic-Con 2022.