Every Movie Andrew Lincoln Made Before The Walking Dead

the london actor andrew lincoln He is recognized around the world for his leading role in The Walking Deadbut before this he already had a well-established career in the United Kingdom and had participated in several projects in both film and television.

The Walking Dead for him it was just the great opportunity to become a familiar face worldwide and thus have the opportunity to open new doors in search of more challenging projects.

Andrew Lincoln formerly The Walking Dead

andrew lincoln he was already an actor with an established career throughout the UK. Even before arriving in Hollywood, he was part of five films:

Boston Kickout – 1995

Boston Kickout is a dramatic story directed by Paul Hills. It won many awards worldwide, which positioned it as a great film. In this project Andrew Lincoln played Ted, one of the main characters.

A Man’s Best Friend Man – 1999

This short film, directed by Otto Bathurst and starring Andrew Lincoln and Lisa Snowdon, recounts the love affair between two friends.

Human Traffic – 1999

Human Traffic is a British-Irish independent coming-of-age comedy drama film written and directed by Justin Kerrigan. In this story, Andrew Lincoln plays Felix.

Gangster No. 1 – 2000

Gangster No. 1 is a 2000 British crime drama film directed by Paul McGuigan. It is based on the play of the same name, written by Louis Mellis and David Scinto. The film stars Paul Bettany in the title role. The supporting role of Maxie King was handled by Andrew Lincoln.

Offending Angels – 2000

Offending Angels is a 2000 British romantic comedy film directed by Andrew Rajan and starring Andrew Lincoln in the role of Sam.

As the decade changed came new opportunities to Andrew Lincoln, “Really love” in 2003 began to make his face better known worldwide, as he was accompanied by a great cast made up of actors such as Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Andrew Lincoln has built a great career in the world of acting.

Then, in 2006, came a string of movies: “These Foolish Things”, “Comme t’y es belle!” and “Scenes of a Sexual Nature. Later, just a year before the great proposal of The Walking Dead will come to your life, was part of “Made in dagenham” and “L’arnacoeur.

In which project, before The Walking Deaddid you meet andrew lincoln?