“Every Russian entry is an invasion” – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The US leader criticized for having spoken of a “minor incursion”. Today Blinken sees Lavrov

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON The most popular hypothesis is that Joe Biden, speaking to reporters the other day, went too far on Ukraine. The White House really expects a move by Vladimir Putin. For months, Pentagon experts have indicated the most vulnerable target: the port city of Mariupol, halfway between Crimea, already annexed by Moscow, and the Donbass occupied by pro-Russians since 2014. Could it be this “minor raid” mentioned by Biden in the press conference the other day? Maybe. But it’s information that shouldn’t have gone public. All day yesterday the White House tried to catch up. Biden himself, in a statement quoted on TV Abc, he specified that «any encroachment of Russian troops will be considered an invasion. The reaction of the United States will be rapid, extremely harsh and united ». It is the same sentence repeated by the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in front of cameras and reporters, together with the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock.

Blinken will be the one to deliver the message to his counterpart: today in Geneva he will meet the Russian peer, Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary of State introduces himself with an opening: «I will ask Lavrov to return to work with the United States and allies in order to guarantee mutual security. But this path would be drastically cut off if there is a Russian aggression against Ukraine ”. Probably the two ministers will also probe the possibility of another summit between Biden and Vladimir Putin.

The government of Kiev is in alarm. President Volodymyr Zelenski reacted with irritation to Biden’s exit: “There are no minor raids.” Suspicions seem to be spreading in the Ukrainian capital. The United States has sanctioned four deputies accused of collaborating with the FSB, the Russian secret service.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also enters the dangerous dynamic between war and diplomacy, proposing a face to face between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenski. But it is a scenario to be discarded. Zelenski looks to the United States and NATO.

Thus we return to Biden. On Wednesday, the president touched on at least three other very important points. First: the Atlantic Alliance could move more military forces to the east flank, to the Baltic countries, for example. Yesterday, NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg confirmed this.

Second: Finland, a neutral state since the war, could apply for NATO membership. It would be a historic turning point in the geo-military balance in Northern Europe. A very hard blow for Moscow.

Third and last: Biden stressed that gas exports represent 45% of the Russian domestic product. As if to say: if we block it, Putin cannot hold up. He did not recall, however, that 48% of the EU’s energy needs depend on Russia.