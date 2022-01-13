every Sunday in the first and second evening on Iris

The most intense and profound stories, the richest, most complex and exciting stories, are always portrayed in women. Every Sunday, in first and late evening on Iris (channel 22 of digital terrestrial and channel 11 by tivùsat), the appointment is with the Cycle Portrait of woman.

A rich film review that sees women as protagonists, who tell all the nuances of femininity. The collection began last year January 9 with the airing of the films “Woman in Gold” And “The cat on the hot roof“. Now we continue with other unmissable titles, always from 9 pm onwards. Let’s find out the titles of the next appointments.

The deception – January 16 in prime time

Virginia, 1864. In the middle of the Civil War in the deep South of the United States, the Northern soldier John McBurney, seriously wounded and lost in a forest, is rescued inside a boarding school completely isolated from the outside world and led by the austere Miss Martha, causing disturbance among the girls. His presence, in fact, soon alters all the relationships between the protagonists, triggering rivalry among other things. McBurney will create a cross-game of seduction which, by destabilizing the balance, will fatally backfire.

The film is from 2016 and boasts the directing signature of Sofia Coppola. This is the second film adaptation of the famous novel by Thomas P. Cullinan. In the cast: Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.

Little Children – January 16 in the late evening

Married and frustrated couples by boring partners, spoiled children and predictable lives, which in the day seem like perfect families while in the night they are anything but. Sarah is a woman, mother and wife, married to Richard, obsessed with internet porn. Todd is a stay-at-home father married to Kathie, a documentary filmmaker obsessed with getting him to resume his legal career. Mary Ann is an organized supermom whose 4-year-old daughter already has a future destined for Harvard. And finally Ronnie, a pedophile released from prison who returns home …

The direction of the film by 2006 and of Todd Field. In the cast: Kate Winslet, Patrick Wilson, Jackie Earle Haley, Jennifer Connely, Gregg Edelman.

The King’s Other Woman – January 23 in prime time

The film tells the true story of the Bolena sisters in a fictional way. In particular, the film deals with the famous heartfelt adventures of two sisters, Mary and Anne Boleyn, and their relationship with King Henry VIII of England. The man, in fact, was a lover of the first, but divorced his wife Catherine of Aragon to marry the second.

Stellar cast for the historical drama of the 2008 directed by Justin Chadwick: Nataliand Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Eric Bana, Jim Sturgess, Mark Rylance, Kristin Scott Thomas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ana Torrent, Eddie Redmayne And Andrew Garfield.

Mother! – January 23 in the late evening

When a famous poet and his young wife welcome two unexpected guests into their home, disturbing episodes begin to occur and their idyllic relationship turns into a hellish nightmare. The two strangers act as if they were at home and, while the writer befriends us, his wife begins to realize the absurdity of the situation. The four are then joined by the two children of the strangers, who fight over a family matter until the elder kills his younger brother. This incident marks a lot the life of the owner of the house who, in addition, after a night of passion discovers she is pregnant.

The film, written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, was made in 2017. It too boasts a stellar cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer And Domhnall Gleeson.

Philomena – January 30 in prime time

The film tells the story of Philomena, an Irish girl locked up in a convent because she is pregnant, who is forced to abandon her son after keeping him with her until the age of three. Fifty years later, journalist Martin Sixsmith helps the now mature woman search for her child starting from the only known fact, namely that the child at the time had been sold to an American family.

The film of the 2013 directed by Stephen Frears is interpreted by: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mare Winningham And Michelle Fairley.

Gone with the Wind – January 30 in the late evening

It then continues with one of the most beloved films of all time: “Gone with the Wind”. A Southern girl survives the Civil War and two husbands, but loses the only man she was in love with.

The film of the 1939, directed by Victor Fleming, is the film adaptation of the 1936 novel of the same name by Margaret Mitchell. Appointed to ben 15 Academy Awards, took home 9 statuettes, ranking as one of the most awarded in the history of cinema. In the cast: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland, Thomas Mitchell And Barbara O’Neil.

