Every time Kourtney Kardashian has cheered on pregnancy rumors over the years

Nice try, trolls! Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t been shy about shutting down body-shamers amid pregnancy rumors over the years.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum shares three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with his ex Scott Disick. Before his engagement in October 2021 with Travis Barkerthe Poosh founder decided to freeze her eggs.

“I was so emotional because I did the egg freezing shots,” she said of the process during a December 2018 episode of E! reality series. “It’s, like, crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t stand it.

At the time, Kardashian was dating a boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Prior to their split in 2018, the California native joked that the boxer feared his “very emotional” state was related to something he had done.

“The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a very high pain tolerance,” she said during the interview. KUWTK episode. “But I think everything has been really reinforced. … He thinks it’s all about him. So I’m like, ‘No, it has nothing to do with you.’ »

Three years later, the lifestyle brand owner said she’s grateful she had a safety net in place should she decide to have another child.

“I froze [my eggs] and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just to – you never know,” she said in March 2021 during the “Lady Parts” segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I got really talked about it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it once since everyone else is doing it. I could too. … I’m someone who thinks, ‘What is God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? This may be God’s plan.

She added, “I don’t even know if I even want to have another kid or if it’s, like, in the future or whatever. I think doing that…and having control of my body just gave me peace of mind.

While she may not know if her family will grow, her hesitation hasn’t stopped pregnancy rumors from spreading on social media. After sharing a bikini photo that showed off her curves in May 2020, Kim KardashianThe older sister of shared how she learned to embrace her body.

“It’s not always easy,” she said with applause during a YouTube video the same month. “Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think ‘killing them with kindness’ is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know it, then don’t watch them. comments. I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your sanity.

