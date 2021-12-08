News

Every time Leonardo DiCaprio cried in front of the camera, neat

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Every time Leonardo DiCaprio cried in front of the camera, neat



Titanic is Leonardo DiCaprio’s favorite movie. At the time of its release, it was the highest-grossing film of all time, grossing over $ 2 billion at the office box. (Currently rated at the 3rd highest-grossing film, after being surpassed by another James Cameron film, “Avatar,” as well as “Avengers: Endgame.”) As we all know, the film takes place on the ill-fated Titanic and follows Jack. , a poor artist who has won her poker tickets and Rose, a rich and depressed young woman who is engaged to a man she despises.

The story isn’t exactly a happy lovebird story, though Rose claims Jack saved her “in all ways anyone could be saved.” Jack obviously couldn’t be saved. In one of their last scenes together, Rose gets a seat on a lifeboat, but when she is lowered she looks Jack in the face and decides she can’t. Instead, I jumped off the lifeboat and got back on the ship. He ran to meet her, Jack yelled hoarsely, “You’re so stupid, Rose!” Although he was happy to see her again.

The scene is a heartbreaking mix of jubilation and despair, and DiCaprio plays it perfectly. When he finally found Rose and hugged her, his voice broke into Leo’s familiar way.

