Every week around the world, someone celebrates independence from the United Kingdom

Since November 30, the Caribbean island of Barbados has become the youngest republic in the world, at the end of a process of emancipation from the United Kingdom that began on the same day 55 years ago with independence and ended with the inauguration of the new president Sandra Mason and the removal of Queen Elizabeth II from the role of head of state. Therefore, on November 30 of each year, Barbados will not only celebrate its independence, but also the birth of its own republic.

Although it is a national holiday, the Barbadians actually share it with many countries around the world. The Independence Day from the United Kingdom is in fact one of the most popular national holidays in the world, such was the extent of the British colonial Empire: it is shared by 65 states.

There are not always former colonies among these countries. In some cases, such as Israel, British rule was more indirect and took place through an international mandate that assigned the United Kingdom the so-called “protectorate”, a term used to indicate a particular legal institution in force in the colonial age, which served to establish a control over the country’s internal politics without annexing it among its own domains.

However, Israel’s independence was declared in 1948 shortly before the British mandate reached its natural end, and the celebrations for this anniversary have little to do with the United Kingdom: there is usually a large display of Israeli flags. , the president of the Israeli parliament (the Knesset) gives a speech, people gather for barbecues and picnics and there are light shows and fireworks.

In addition to the most famous days of independence – the US 4th of July, for example – there are many others that are little known. Among the 65 countries there are in fact many island states in the Caribbean or the South Pacific, one of which is also the smallest country in the world after the principality of Monaco and the Vatican: Nauru. It is an island located north of the Solomon archipelago (another former British rule), has 10 thousand inhabitants and measures just 21 square kilometers, roughly the same as one of the nine municipal districts of Milan.

Nauru came under the control of the United Kingdom in 1914, after it was acquired by the Australian military. At the time the small island was a coveted colonial target because there was a very rich deposit of phosphates, a precious mineral resource used in many sectors, from chemicals to agriculture. However, the mining activity of the United Kingdom made the island largely uninhabitable, so much so that in the 1960s Australia offered the inhabitants the opportunity to move to an island in Queensland. Nauru refused and in 1968 declared independence.

A few years earlier another island state had become independent, but on the other side of the world: Jamaica. After a colonial domination that lasted more than three centuries, first by Spain and then by Great Britain, in August 1962 the parliament of the United Kingdom approved the Jamaica Independence Act and subsequently the political leader Alexander Bustamante became prime minister, the first in the history of the country. Throughout the island the many Union Jacks hoisted were pulled down and the Jamaican national flag was flown in their place. The same happened in the national stadium, where the entire lighting system was turned off and only the Jamaican flag was illuminated.

The Jamaican flag, however, does not have a precise meaning and was born quite randomly: simply, a commission in charge chose black as the main color; yellow was chosen to give brilliance to the whole and finally green was selected after a long debate, mainly to avoid one of the three colors of the Union Jack (white, red and blue) ending up in the flag.

Also in Central America there is another country that gets serious with Independence Day: Belize. Every year various parades and celebrations take place, following a theme that is always different and selected by a special commission. Last year the official theme was Overcoming Adversity, Creating Opportunity, Belizeans: Unite for Prosperity! (“Overcoming obstacles, creating new opportunities, Belizians: united for prosperity!”).

Not all former colonies have chosen Independence Day as their main national holiday, however. In South Africa, which became fully independent in 1934, there is Freedom Day, which celebrates freedom and the first elections held after the end of apartheid. In New Zealand, on the other hand, there is Waitangi Day on February 6 each year, which celebrates the Treaty of Waitangi, signed in 1840 between the United Kingdom and Maori leaders and considered as the founding document of the nation. New Zealand would only become independent on 11 December 1931.

– Read also: History of the independence of Cyprus