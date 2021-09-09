“Every woman can be a mother in a different way”

Reese Witherspoon has been one of the producers for some years now most successful in Hollywood. Not only that: his production company, Hello Sunshine, has the stated goal of producing above all women’s stories.

This is also the case with the series Little Fires Everywhere that, since May 22, it is released on Amazon Prime Video, and which Witherspoon co-produced and in which she plays one of the protagonists.

The series is based on the novel by Celeste Ng, entitled, in Italian, Many small fires (published by us by Bollati Boringhieri). A story set in Ohio in the nineties. Starring two women: Elena Richardson, white and privileged (La Witherspoon) and Mia Warren, a black, with little money and artistic aspirations (Kerry Washington, also co-producer of the film). “I read the novel and loved it right away,” says Witherspoon, “certain books stay with me, become part of my life and Many small fires is one of those. I’ve always loved telling and listening to stories. As a child I dreamed of being a writer and, over the years, I have tried several times to sit in front of the computer and write down a story. So far I haven’t been able to do it I think that’s why I love those who, on the other hand, have the ability to write interesting stories like this ».

Her career in film began in 1991, at the time she was 14 and the film was The man of the moon. “I still remember that for the preview of the film I wanted to wear a pair of cowboy boots at all costs, it seemed super cool to me. For some reason, the preview also came Arnold Schwarzenegger: I was very excited ».

Today, at 44, Witherspoon has transformed her passion for books (which she still cultivates today with her book club) into a formidable nose for stories that not only have a strong potential to work in the cinema or on TV ( Among the films he has produced is, for example, Gone Girl) but also, as we said at the beginning, centered on female themes and protagonists.

Loading... Advertisements

Often mothers as in the case of the series Big Little Lies, another huge success she produced and performed. “That series was able to tell the inner life of women as it was rarely seen before, from the friendship that binds them to domestic violence. Yet, we would not have expected such a success, ”he explains. “I think mothers weren’t represented enough in the cinema. There are so many different ways of being a mother, countless stories that can be told. We women know this well. I think watching Many small fires, many will find in the characters parts of themselves or of people they know, family members, friends. I am convinced that this series will lead people to talk, to discuss with each other. And this is very important. One aspect that particularly intrigued me about this project is the idea that motherhood does not mean only mother-child relationship: there have been women in my life who have played a maternal role towards me, who have helped me in certain moments or aspects of life compared to which my mother could not have done the same ».

With Kerry Washington, he says, they have known each other for some time. “After reading the book, I immediately thought of her, I said, ‘I think I have found a story we can work on together.’ Our relationship has grown closer thanks to Time’s Up. It was then that we began to think about how to make the entertainment industry safer for women. But also about what it means to manage a family, children, and a career. We are living in a truly unique period, we women can finally take on leading roles. A result that was also possible thanks to streaming platforms. More projects, more content, more opportunities“.

READ ALSO

Famous mothers and daughters