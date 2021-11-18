Everyday Black Friday Euronics, tomorrow 25% discount on a 15-inch PC

Continue theEveryday Black Friday by Euronics, which as known offers a different offer per day until Black Friday on November 26th. The distribution chain, in this case, tomorrow will offer a 25% discount on a 15.6-inch HP laptop.

As we show in the banner at the bottom, this is theHP 255G8, a 15.6-inch notebook with 15.6-inch screen, Windows 10 operating system, 8 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabyte SSD and AMD Ryzen processor.

The the proposed price will be 599 Euros, 200 Euros less than the 799 Euros in the list. The discount is equal to 25.03%, but Euronics also allows you to make the payment in twenty monthly installments of 29.95 euros with a fixed tan 0% and taeg 0%.

As happened previously, users can choose to insert an alert to be notified directly at midnight to seize the promotion on the fly.

In fact, we remind you that the offer will be valid only tomorrow, Wednesday 17 November 2021, in participating stores and on the Euronics website, while stocks last. This last aspect is fundamental because if you are interested we recommend that you place your order quickly to avoid finding yourself in front of unpleasant surprises and therefore not being able to complete the order.