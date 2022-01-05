everyone against Rangnick and digs at Ronaldo “

MANCHESTER (ENGLAND) – The Manchester United is increasingly in crisis and the Red Devils’ dressing room looks like a real powder keg. The departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not calm the spirits and the defeat to Wolverhampton brought shadows and uncertainties to the new manager Ralf Rangnick, who is facing his first crisis since leading United. Furthermore, as reported by the Daily Mirror, several players would have asked to leave the club. According to the British newspaper, 11 footballers want to leave Manchester: Rangnick’s arrival would not have dampened the spirits in a completely divided locker room. Indeed, the arrival of the new manager would have worsened the situation and players who felt marginalized with Solskjaer are suffering similar or worse treatment from Rangnick. Among them would be Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly or Dean Henderson. An anonymous source pointed this out to the Mirror, who stated: “The atmosphere in the locker room is really bad and it looks like the team will have big problems in the future“.