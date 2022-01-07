Everyone dreams of becoming rich, a boom in ratings for Soliti ignoti – Special Lottery Italy

Boom in ratings for Soliti Ignoti – Special Lottery Italy. The data, slightly higher than last year, speak of 5,186,000 spectators equal to 24% share.

The television schedule of Thursday 6 January, on the day of the Epiphany, it offered spectators entertainment programs and many films. Rai1 has left room for an appointment with the Lottery Italy, with a special episode of The usual unknown conducted by Amadeus. Canale5, on the other hand, broadcast the film The worst Christmas of my life. Here is who won the race for you listen.

Special Lottery Italy with 24% share

Rai1 broadcast Soliti ignoti, the return – Italy Lottery Special, a special episode full of well-known faces from the small screen such as Nino Frassica, Lino Banfi, Francesca Chillemi, Mara Venier, Beppe Fiorello and Matilde Gioli. During the evening, the serial numbers of the winning tickets of the Italian Lottery were communicated. The program conducted by Amadeus was followed by 5,186,000 spectators equal to 24% of share. Definitely an excellent figure, in line if not slightly higher than that recorded last year (5,384,000 spectators equal to 22.7% share). Canale5 broadcast Worst Christmas of my life. Alessandro Genovesi’s film, with Fabio De Luigi and Cristiana Capotondi, recorded 2,021,000 spectators equal to 9% of share.

Listen to TV on Thursday 6th January

Rai2 broadcast The greatest showman. Michael Gracey’s film with Hugh Jackman was followed by 681,000 spectators equal to 3% share. Rai3 entertained viewers with Alita – Angel of battle. Robert Rodriguez’s film with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz and Jennifer Connelly, recorded 891,000 spectators equal to 4% share. Rete4 has also focused on a film. In particular he broadcast Unstoppable – Out of control. Tony Scott’s film with Denzel Washington was followed by 813,000 admissions with a 3.6% share. Finally, Italia1 gave way to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The film with Daniel Radcliffe was followed by 1,734,000 spectators with an 8.3% share.