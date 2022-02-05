One of the elements that is usually eliminated from the diet when trying to lose weight is salt. Yet the population uses at least twice as much during the day as it needs daily.

Sea salt is rich in iodine and those who suffer from high blood pressure or have problems with osteoporosis should limit their consumption.

Probably the biggest mistake is to add salt to food to make it tasty without knowing that it is already present in the natural ingredients. There are two schools of thought on this subject.

Benefits or ailments?

The first school of thought is convinced that everyone eliminates salt to lose weight even if it is not necessary. The advice to eliminate condiments when following a controlled diet would be extended erroneously to those that would have minimal caloric intake.

The second is based on the benefits that a low-sodium diet has on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

As often happens, the truth may lie somewhere in between. In addition to giving flavor to food, salt is important for the lymphatic system and for the health of cells.

To benefit from sodium intake but alleviate the problems, daily consumption should not exceed 4 or 5 grams.

This calculation takes into account the salinity of the foods we eat and the salt we usually add to season them.

The fact that it is present in many large-scale retail foods, including those considered healthier, complicates things. Keeping blood pressure under control makes it easier for the heart, blood vessels and kidneys to work. Water retention is also lower but without sodium both the metabolism and an important gland such as the thyroid do not get the help they need. Salt should never be completely eliminated from the diet.

Everyone eliminates salt to lose weight or lower blood pressure but few know how good it is for this essential gland for the body

Iodine is a key component of thyroid hormones. It is present in food in a small quantity, in fruits and vegetables for example the quantity depends on the type of nutrition that the cultivated land has received.

The amount of iodine needed by the thyroid gland comes almost exclusively from the outside. When the intake is reduced and this situation continues over time, the gland becomes inflamed.

Thyroid problems result in numerous ailments such as anxiety, palpitations, fatigue, weight loss and neck pain.

Iodine deficiency in Italians’ diets is more widespread than we can imagine.

The World Health Organization has declared iodine deficiency as a major public health problem.