Billie Eilish attended the Met Gala for the first time this year but only today revealed the “dark sides” of the event. While it was incredible and surreal, it actually made her feel embarrassed and out of place and the amazing thing is that all the stars in attendance feel the same thing.

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, it is a fundraising gala organized by Anna Wintour for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, even if over time it has transformed into a real “catwalk” that sees international stars challenge each other in style. If on the red carpet the celebrities seem to be all glamorous and self-confident, in truth the so-called “fashion Oscars” hide some dark sides. It was to reveal them Billie Eilish who, after revealing her new princely style right on the red carpet of the New York event, where she looked wonderful in an Oscar de la Renta Couture dress, has now decided to tell everything that really happened at the event.

Billie Eilish: Here’s What Really Happens At The Met Gala

Billie Eilish gave an exclusive interview to SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, this is where she returned to talk about her participation in the Met Gala 2021, revealing everything that really happened on the red carpet. His words were: “It’s crazy, they’re famous people acting like famous people. The thing I thought about that night is that those famous people are actually nobody, just random people and it’s so weird. It’s like everyone is in class with you, you think someone is annoying, that you really like someone, that you get along well with someone. The truth is, everyone feels embarrassed and insecure about what they are doing and saying“.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala 2021

The sensations of Billie Eilish at the Met Gala 2021

For Billie Eilish the Met Gala is a bit like the busiest coffee shop in high school but with the presence of Couture dresses. It is therefore a place where the most popular of the school gather but, being all “known”, none of them manage to bring out their celebrity. During the interview she revealed that she felt stupid and out of place at the 2021 event, so much so that she often wondered “What the hell am I doing here?After realizing that everyone was feeling the same, she was relieved. In the end she admitted that it was a truly incredible experience, by far the most glamorous night of the year.