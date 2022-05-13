“Everyone hates me”: Laura Bozzo demands to be removed from “The House of Celebrities 2”; she blames Niurka

The pressure and stress caused by confinement in “The House of the Famous“He has already claimed his first victim, and that is Laura Bozzo demanded to be removed from the reality show after it was revealed that she was on the list of the nominated celebrities by his companions to leave the house.

Nacho Casano, Toni Costa, Juan Vidal, Osvaldo Ríos, Mayeli Alonso and Laura Bozzo were the nominated celebrities, something that managed to annoy the Peruvian presenter because she assured that her stay in the house would not be long because she is surrounded by “enemies” able to take it out at the first opportunity.

“Everybody hates me. I have nothing to do here with so many enemies, I have my program on television. Bye, I’m leaving now!”, Laura Bozzo said while she was convinced by her companions that it was a game and that she was not the only one nominated.

“It’s worth it to me. The double face is the one I hate the most. Today I’m leaving, but today, they don’t know me, “Laura Bozzo insisted, assuring that she would be the first to leave the reality show by her own decision, despite the fact that she also indicated that she will respect the public’s decision.

Going to the confessional, Laura Bozzo insisted on her departure, insisting that none of the other celebrities wanted her in the reality show; In addition, she assured that she did not need to be on the program because that is not what she “lives” on.

“I came here with the best intention to show who I was, but here there are many enemies then, honestly, let it be what God wants. This is not only what I live on, if the people here want me out, then that’s it, I’m leaving. It annoys me to be among enemies here, I have nothing to do here… and let me have my cigarettes, “said the driver.

On leaving, he attacked Niurka once again, who did not hesitate to defend herself with the style that characterizes her so much and described Laura Bozzo as “arrogant”, she also assured that she “lacked humility” because she did not “feel sorry” for her other companions who also they had been nominated.

“Don’t feel so important! We are all vulnerable and run the same risk. It is believed that they are the stars among all, “said the so-called” scandal woman “who emphasized that she had treated her well all the time since her arrival at her house.

