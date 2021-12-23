Everyone in Colombia wants bitcoin

With the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, South America has seen an increase in cryptocurrency adoptions, especially in Colombia. Bitcoin will be the most used cryptocurrency by Colombians in 2021. The crypto market leader gained priority in the country after showing an ATH of $ 58,000 for March and eventually surpassed the figure of $ 61,000 in October. Adoption of BTC has not only skyrocketed in Colombia but in neighboring Venezuela, which is experiencing a severe financial crisis.

While people saw bitcoin as a priority, other exchanges have come to South American territory to facilitate decentralized investments. Binance has been a key player in the growth of cryptocurrency usage in Colombia, as have Coinbase and LocalBitcoin.

Regarding token restrictions, Colombia has been very friendly from the start, giving way to massive adoption among banks. Reports suggest that some Colombian banks accept the use of crypto, but wish to regulate their trading to ensure the safety of crypto investors.

Crypto payments have increased in South America, where it is already possible to pay bills with BTC or other tokens. This made the average Colombian adapt to new technologies and profit from trading or even mining cryptocurrencies.

A field analysis showed that bitcoin enters the top 10 of the most sought after cryptocurrencies in Colombia. Investors include figures such as “James Rodríguez”, a national footballer, the singer “Shakira” and “Lionel Messi”, an Argentine footballer acclaimed around the world. It is believed that at least 1 in 10 Colombians know bitcoin, how to invest in the token and what uses it can be used for, in addition to virtual transactions. This attraction has recently caused the token to rise in value.