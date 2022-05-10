“Everyone is an idiot in a bear market,” says this bitcoin analyst

Key facts: Melker considers that in a bull market it is easy to seem like a “genius”.

In a bear market, even a good entry can lead to losses, says Melker.

The bear market is not only a time to watch out for the amount of losses that both investors and traders can suffer. It can also be considered a time when “everyone is an idiot.” Or, rather, they could be considered as such, as analyst Scott Melker comments ironically, The Wolf of all Streets.

In his most recent newsletter focused on the bitcoin market, Melker recalled an appreciation of his from a few months ago, when he made fun of the fact that in bull markets “everyone is a genius.” Because, the analyst alleges, it is very easy to make money and appear to be making the right investment decisions when all the currencies are rising non-stop.

When he made the comment about everyone being “geniuses,” the market was in full swing and euphoria. By then, “even the most worthless coins” were going to the moon, and so any investment seemed smart.

But now, when the whole market is in the red, the situation is very different. “Even a smart decision turns into a (temporary) loss in a bear market,” Melker explained in his text.

“Anyone can make a mistake and lose in a downtrend market. Even a timely buy order at a local low is likely to result in a loss, assuming the trader is willing to stay in their trade for a while.” Scott Melker, market analyst.

“Not everyone is an idiot in a bear market”

After analyzing how market moments (returns and losses, as the case may be) can create the illusion that a trader or investor is good or bad at what they do, Melker concluded that the best strategy for most is to hold on to their assets (hold) and wait.

“Not everyone is a genius in a bull market and not everyone is an idiot in a bear market. The goal is to find a sweet spot in the middle and focus on being profitable for the time period that best suits your needs.” Scott Melker, The Wolf of all Streets.

In fact, the same analyst had recently commented on this line, as we reviewed in CriptoNoticias. He did so in reference to the positions of Michael Saylor with MicroStrategy, Elon Musk with Tesla, and Jack Dorsey at Block (formerly Square).

For Melker, these entrepreneurs have been wrong in their entry prices to invest in bitcoin. In the long run, however, even their staunchest critics would consider them geniuses. In that statement, he didn’t just sketch out a little bit of this logic that bull markets or bear markets blur a little bit of what investors do.

Bitcoin is down over 30% so far this year. Source: CoinMarketCap

Also, there was a kind of bullish prediction for BTC in the long term. In his comment, he echoed what the vast majority expect from cryptocurrency in the years to come: a rally large bullish.

There are those who expect BTC to touch $100,000 soon. Others go further and believe that it will touch the million dollars in some future cycle. Meanwhile, in the short term, Melker maintains that “everyone is a genius in a bull market and everyone is an idiot in a bear market.”