Everyone is happy with Checo, we want to extend his contract: Horner

They want to renew it! Christian Hornerteam leader Red Bull Racing I declare that “everyone in the team is happy” with Sergio “Checo” Perez and that in case he had to make the decision today, “would you like to extend the contract” of the Mexican pilot in the Formula one.

He’s doing a great job (Checo), everyone is happy with him in the team. If I had to make a decision today, of course it would be we would like to extend (your contract). So as long as he keeps doing what he’s doing, it’ll be a no-brainer.” Homer to AP.

I think around summer vacation will be the obvious time. That’s about halfway through the season and we’ll have a lot of racing by then.” Red Bull Racingthe future of the team’s second seat could be defined this summer.

Czech Perez has managed to recover from a difficult start to the season by adding two podiumsafter finishing second in the Australian Grand Prix and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, respectively. In Bahrain could not finish the race due to a failure on the last lap and in Saudi Arabia He finished in fourth position.

Currently, the Mexican pilot of the Formula 1 is found within the fight in the Drivers’ Championship, located in the third position with 54 units. Only behind the current leader of Ferrari, Charles Leclerc who maintains 86 points and the partner of Czech Perez, Max Verstappen with 59 units.

