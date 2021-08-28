Everyone is talking about Rihanna’s new unisex perfume, and the reason is very clear

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS – Getty Images

Rihanna she hasn’t missed a beat since 2017, when she entered the world of beauty with a tense leg with the brand that bears her surname, that is Fenty, thanks to which she officially became a billionaire, as she confirmed Forbes, making it the richest singer in the world. The brand is based on the philosophy ofinclusiveness, which also touched that of lingerie Savage x Fenty with an attached show, that of skincare Fenty Skin, launched last year, and now also the very latest creation, a new perfume.

Fenty Eau de Parfum was announced on social media in late July and is definitely there very hype, since it has been defined as sexy, self-confident and sensual: it was a long time that we expected a unique fragrance of its kind, particular and above all consistent with the soul of its creator, it was only to understand when the Barbadian singer would have pulled her out of the hat. For his part, he explained that it will be the olfactory transposition of indelible experiences and memories.

To create it, Rihanna turned to the perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, reaching him in Grasse, the French perfume capital, as revealed by Harper’s Bazaar Us, to create together aunisex eau de parfum that best interprets the Fenty spirit. Something that could excite and amaze going beyond gender barriers, adapting to everyone’s tastes and styles regardless of their gender. Not a little difficult in the world of perfumes, where the divisions between men and women are quite clear, with very specific references and notes.

The glass bottle, vintage-inspired, is in an elegant burnished color: on the other hand, the singer has always declared to the American magazine that brown is her favorite color and therefore she has chosen it to feel represented 100% by her olfactory creation. The perfume will be a sensual mix of spicy scents and: blueberry, mandarin, musk, Bulgarian rose, magnolia but also patchouli. Very far from the perfumes that Riri has already created in the past with Parlux: this will be deeper and more mysterious, the result of a great deal of research.

In short, there is great curiosity around Fenty Eau de Parfum and promises to become one of the cult perfumes of the end of summer but also for next autumn, which we will feel licking the necks of both men and women.

However, there is still a few days to wait before discovering it in all its facets: the launch is scheduled for next 10 August, but from 8 am you can buy a sample directly on the official website of the brand to be able to discover a preview of the perfume of the brand. yet another beauty success signed by Rihanna.