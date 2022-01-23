“Everyone is there, except me”

Jon Hamm, unforgettable interpreter of Don Draper in the TV series Mad Men, is the protagonist of the new and hilarious commercial Apple TV + which is scheduled to air during the NFL playoffs.

The actor, sitting on the sofa of a sumptuous villa, scrolls the catalog of the well-known streaming platform wondering why, among the many actors present, Apple has not yet decided to call him.

“Hey Apple, did I do something to offend you? I don’t understand, are there Samuel L. Jackson, Billie Eilish, Tom Holland, Chris Evans? And not Jon Hamm? Seriously, I could have done Lasso. Really Jason Sudeikis, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington , Frances McDormand, Jason Momoa, Snoopy. SNOOPY ?! Literally anyone, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Jon Stewart. Everyone. Everyone is there. Except Jon Hamm. “

While the Mad Men star wonders why, among the many high-sounding names, him has not yet been called from the upper echelons of Apple, a voiceover reads: “With Hollywood’s biggest stars in front of and behind the camera, Apple TV + has pretty much everyone… except Jon Hamm.”

That this spot anticipates the advent of new ones Apple Originals content with Jon Hamm hero? We’ll see.

Meanwhile, Mr. Brain has arrived on Apple TV +, the new South Korean series that after the success of Squid Game has managed to unanimously conquer audiences and critics alike. And for one series to come, another to go, Mr. Corman has been canceled. It seems in fact that they show with Joseph Gordon-Levitt it won’t have a second season. What do you think of the Aplle TV + catalog? Tell us in the comments.