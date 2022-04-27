“Everyone is wrong about Elon Musk”

“Everyone is wrong about Elon Musk”

The purchase of Twitter can become the business of the year judging by the figure: US $ 44,000 million paid by the richest man in the world, Elon Musk (1971). He may also be the most criticized move, according to the cover of Time magazine. According to the publication, many see Musk as a profiteer with deals with the government that maximize his income and others see him as an attacker on freedom of expression. (RT)

Twitter Buyout Lawyers

In one of the transactions of the year, the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk (1971), Skadden Arps participated on the latter’s side; and advising the board of the social network were the lawyers of Wilson Sonsini and Simpson Thacher, in a team led by Alan Klein, Anthony Vernace and Katherine Krause, in New York. (LV)

Kiko Milano is looking for a partner

The Italian cosmetics brand Kiko Milano, founded in 1987 by the Percasii company, is looking for a local partner to expand its international presence with physical offices, e-commerce and sales in department stores. The brand operates in 46 countries, where it has more than 950 points. (RT)

The voting trend in France

Yesterday France delivered the second reading of the presidential elections in that country, but just as the main data was that Emmanuel Macron (1977) was re-elected, there are more looks at the final data. They have to do with the evolution of the right in the intention to vote; in 2012, Marine Le Pen (1968) achieved only 17%; in the second round of 2017 she obtained 33.9%: and in this year’s contest she added 41.5%. (JL)

The crusade against the tie

The startup Scala, which focuses on making investments to accelerate other companies in the ecosystem, is launching a crusade against the tie. They point out that for the company, as angel investors, it is important to feel close and flexible in the face of the needs of entrepreneurs, and that this begins with ending bureaucracy, whose fundamental symbol is the tie. (LM)

Coca-cola measures for inflation

The upward trend in prices at a global level led Coca-Cola managers to take measures to counteract the loss of purchasing power of consumers; and now they are increasing the distribution of more affordable, returnable and refillable glass bottles in emerging countries facing the greatest inflationary pressure in Latin America and Africa. (SC)

Hamilton close to leaving F1?

“This guy is the best driver in the world and he doesn’t have a machine and a team to support him to prove it,” said Toto Wolff (1972), shareholder and team boss of Mercedes Benz in F1, before the insistent rumors about retirement of the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton (1985), dissatisfied with the performance of the vehicle that his teammate George Rusell (1998) has taken advantage of. (ND)