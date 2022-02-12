everyone likes it but aggravates hypertension

Hypertension is a problem that affects over 17 million Italians and nutrition can aggravate health conditions.

Sometimes, without realizing it, we put it on the plate foods which contribute toincrease in blood pressure. Which ones are they? In this Daily Bed guide we find out which dish everyone likes, but which contributes to aggravating hypertension. You are curious? Read on and find out!

Hypertension or high blood pressure: causes and risk factors

Alcohol, smoking, stress and a sedentary lifestyle are the main ones causes which contribute to the increase of high blood pressure. High blood pressure or high blood pressure is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.

Between risk factors there is also family history, age factor, pathologies such as kidney disease and diabetes.

It is estimated that 1.28 billion adults between the ages of 30 and 79 worldwide suffer from hypertension and around 2/3 of these patients live in low- and middle-income countries. Blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the body’s arteries, the main blood vessels in the body.

Hypertension is diagnosed if, when measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days are ≥ 140 mmHg and / or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days are ≥90 mmHg.

High blood pressure and food: watch out for sodium

The foods they contain lots of sodium help to raise blood pressure: cured meats, sausages, hamburgers and raw ham, industrial derived foods impact on arterial hypertension. For this it is good reduce salt intake (less than 5 grams per day). Before buying the products it is good advice to read the label carefully.

High blood pressure and nutrition: watch out for the soup!

To sound the alarm is theAmerican Heart Association: even the unexpected vegetable-based soup can contribute toincrease in high blood pressure. But it should be noted that the AHA refers to ready-made soups, or those that can be purchased at the supermarket counter. It is enough to read the label to realize that they contain a lot of sodium (about 0.22 grams per serving of product), sugars and fats. In addition to vegetables, ready-made soups also contain vegetable cube and sunflower seed oil.