Everyone likes WhatsApp, the new voice messages feature

Whatsapp

It came up Whatsapp, for Android and iOS, the new voice message feature that everyone really likes: no one will be able to do without it.

WhatsApp, the new function of voice messages: the revolution

Whatsapp, born in 2009, quickly established itself as the most successful messaging app in the world. The classic SMS conversation of the past has been completely turned upside down by the arrival of so many emoticon, from the ability to send photo And video with extreme ease and also from video calls And voice recordings.

WhatsApp, the new voice messages feature: faster messages

They are loved by some, truly hated by others, but no one can deny that i voice messages they have now become an integral part of the life of anyone who owns one smartphone. Their main purpose is to “help” the user to express themselves better and faster, avoiding writing. WhatsApp has facilitated users with a new feature : after many tests the function for has arrived speed up voice messages for all iOS and Android users.

WhatsApp, the new function of voice messages: the new interface

Along with this a new interface which allows you to view the voice message with a waveform before sending it. It is also possible to scroll and speed it up: once you have started listening to the audio, on the right of the message a button will appear to speed up the message up to halve its duration.