“Everyone made fun of my body”: Chloë Grace Moretz confessed that a meme destroyed her self-esteem

At 25, Chloë Grace Moretz is one of the most talented and important stars of the new breed of Hollywood actors.

However, like many women, she has had to face criticism about her physical appearance, and one of the most difficult moments she experienced was when a meme of hers went viral.

It was a photo where he is seen with a pizza in his hand, which supposedly gave the impression that his legs were longer than his torso.

For this reason, he was compared to a character from the “Family Guy” series, and the image was edited to resemble the cartoon.

Chloë Grace Moretz

“I felt very vulnerable”

“For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private. Suddenly, those two worlds collided and I felt very vulnerable, ”said the actress in an interview with Hunter magazine.

“And then came the avalanche of horrible memes that started being sent to me about my body. In fact, I have never talked about this, but there was a meme that really affected me, “explained Grace Moretz.

Along the same lines, he added that: “I think that body dysmorphia, with which we all deal in this society, is magnified because of exposure on social networks,” he said.

And he added that every time he saw a photographer near her “he felt palpitations and hyperventilated.” The pressure she felt was so great that COVID-19 was a kind of relief for her.

“To say that the last few years have been transformational is an understatement. I am a completely different girl than I was before. Now I feel that I am a woman, ”she sentenced.