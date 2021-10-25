“Everyone must be free to live their own fetishes”

Interview with the Apulian singer-songwriter Reietto, on the occasion of the release of the single “Katy Perry“

An original, contemporary and unconventional language, these are the characteristics at the base of the poetics of Valerio Vacca, alias Outcast, versatile singer-songwriter born in ’91, passionate about rap and its communicative power. “Katy Perry” is the title of his new single, available since last October 7 for ADA Music Italy.

Why did you choose your pseudonym?

My pseudonym is related to the adolescent period. I have always felt the marginalized of the group, partly because I marginalized myself, partly because I was marginalized. Let’s say that my only thought was to write songs since, being very emotional, I could not tell myself in words and therefore I was always seen as that robust and wacky good boy who isolated himself and who was targeted precisely because he was too altruistic. I therefore decided to use a negative word as a stage name to give myself strength and remind me that I was much more than a simple outcast.

Have you been bullied in the past?

Yes, I have always defined the school period as my personal middle age. Fortunately, these are moments that I have overcome and now I remember them with a smile. I think that, despite the suffering experienced in those years, in the end they are events that over time either forget or strengthen you so much that you learn to laugh about it and maybe they teach you to accept yourself and above all to accept that, behind those people who at the time you she seemed bad, there was only one other misunderstood and rejected person who sought the support of others with the use of force. I obviously do not condone such behavior. Maybe I was strong enough to come out unscathed, or almost, others could arrive at reckless gestures. Therefore, what I can advise is not to close up like I did at the time, but to talk about it with someone and get out of it.

Who is or what does the Katy Perry you sing in your new single represent?

Katy Perry for me is sensuality and self-irony personified. In my song, in addition to wanting to pay homage to the famous pop singer using her pseudonym as a title, I practically told of a hypothetical evening with a girl who then pushes herself into the most hidden taboos that include the sexual sphere. For me it is very important to clear these dogmas that we have imposed on ourselves for centuries and to try to live sexuality freely. In fact, the song opens with the phrase “those stockings that I would tear from you”, which refers to the sensuality of female legs and feet. Everyone must be free to live their own fetishes, thinking that it is something absolutely normal.

Do you believe in the therapeutic value of music? Do you happen to hear songs that make you feel better?

Absolutely yes. I think like many, I’m one of those people saved by music. Music helped me a lot during my teenage years and continues to help me today. Each of my songs is like the page of a secret diary that I have never written and it helps me to tell parts of myself that I may not be able to say in person. Then I am very emotional, so I always look for that therapeutic side in music that on bad days leads me to be calm. In my second single “fuori”, I am talking about my dysphagia. I wanted to use one of my songs as a means to make this pathology known to those who are still unaware of it and, of course, to try to give strength to me and those like me who are in the same condition.

Do you have other passions or interests besides music?

I’m a drone pilot, but I don’t have a drone, absurd isn’t it? I call myself a nerd. I’m a super fan of TV series, action figures, manga, videogames and all the tech stuff that Sheldon Cooper might be interested in, for example. My favorite saga? Assassin’s Creed, I also have the Assassin’s Brotherhood tattoo, but hey, I’ve never killed anyone.

Do you consider yourself more of a professional or a creative in your work?

I am in the center. I think the creative part is the most emotional part and it makes you want to do everything else. It makes you travel to places that you didn’t even know you could reach, until the realization of an idea that will then be realized with the professional part of the job. In my opinion there must be a perfect balance between being professional and being creative because being too professional kills creativity and innovation. Being too creative, sometimes, can lead to beautiful but too cryptic results and then bring them to everyone’s understanding. True, creativity is also this, everyone must have free interpretation of what they are listening to, seeing, etc., but, if you want to get to another person, even simplicity and professionalism sometimes pay off and satisfy you, that’s why I I find in the center.

What is the aspect that most strikes you and fascinates you when composing a song?

I really like creating the melodic line, I think the chorus and the melody are the stable foundation of a song. You have to look for a slogan, send a message and set it to music so that it stays in the listener’s mind. That’s exactly how I start a song, if I notice that I sing the chorus all day, I’m on the right track.