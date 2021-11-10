After the match coach Sergio Scariolo spoke at the press conference: “The two teams had control one by half. In the first half we played very well, then in the second half we conceded too much: 15 offensive rebounds left in Valencia are too many, 30 points conceded after the break are too many. We know that we are a team that, due to its individual characteristics, must try to ensure that its players exceed the defensive level they have shown in their careers so far. We are not a team structured on an individual level in defense but this does not mean that we must not defend as a team: everyone must understand that the defensive half is important, then obviously also to do this you need a better physical condition, to compensate for some individual shortcomings that we can have. When we went into difficulty we allowed rebounds in attack and counterattack: Prepelic’s last shot was an important inattention, because in the end we lost by one point. However, in all games you learn, I also understand what I can have from my players during a given game. Problems with fouls in the long shots? Maybe Tessitori’s fouls penalized us, because he was perky on both sides of the pitch. But we also have to think about how we did it, under what circumstances. Experience is gained in the field, for those who have less: it is a process, it is easy to take ten 30-year-olds, we have made a different choice and we must have patience. Let’s go on, our path also includes a match of this type. “