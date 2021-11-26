A house that is always clean is the dream of each of us. Household chores take a lot of time and effort from us every day. For this reason, we often look for ways to get things done quickly and easily.

If always having a clean house makes it more welcoming, it is also important to eliminate bad smells and have fragrant environments.

Today we want to focus on the room that most of all in a house risks being a victim of bad smells: the bathroom. Probably everyone thinks of baking soda but only a few know that 3 clever tricks help to eliminate bad smells and perfume the bathroom.

Unfortunately, drains can give off bad odors. This can ruin the look of even the cleanest bathroom.

As many of us know, baking soda is the best ally for household cleaning. With this article we want to explain that there are also other economical and effective remedies to have a bathroom that is always free from bad smells.

We assume that in order to have a bathroom that is always free from bad smells and perfumed, it must also be clean.

After that, let’s think about how to perfume it with natural products that we already have at home. An excellent remedy is to use citrus fruits to prepare an excellent natural deodorant.

Combine the peels and juice of 2 lemons, one orange, a few mint leaves and half a liter of water in a bottle with a sprinkler.

Let’s mix it well and use this remedy by vaporizing it in the bathroom as needed. In this way, we will obtain a fresh and fragrant bath at no cost.

Lavender and cloves

We can make another powerful natural deodorant by combining a glass of water and a few drops of lavender essential oil. These will give the environment a very pleasant scent.

If we want to make this product even more effective, we also add some cloves. Perhaps not everyone knows that they are excellent odor absorbers and will help keep our bathroom fresh and odor-free.

Coarse salt

Unfortunately, the bathroom and the kitchen are the rooms where humidity builds up most of all.

Probably few think about it, but salt not only has the power to absorb moisture, but also bad smells. For this reason, we can create practical odor absorbers using coarse salt and a few drops of essential oil. The most suitable for the bathroom could be pine or eucalyptus, but we can choose the ones we love the most.

It will be enough to put this mix in a small container in the bathroom or inside small jute or cotton bags. In this way, bad smells will only be a distant memory.