Everyone thought it was out of interest. The real reason why Altair Jarabo would have fallen in love with her husband is revealed

Altair Jarabo and Frederic

June 21, 2022 2:31 p.m.

Altair Jarabo She conquered the hearts of her thousands of fans since she became known in the early 2000s. Known as one of the most coveted young actresses in Mexican entertainment, she surprised many when she appeared married to the businessman Frederic Garcia and everyone thought it was out of interest, but now the reasons for his infatuation were revealed.

She put her acting career before her marriage

The rumors came on social networks after seeing the exuberant photos of their marriage that took place in France in 2021 and where they spared nothing. Taking into account the marked age difference between them, since the actress is 35 and the businessman is 53, many thought she was taking advantage of him.

Altair Jarabo really fell in love

Beyond the money and the good position that her husband has, everything would indicate that what really made her fall in love is treat her like a queen, always agree with her and support her 100% in his carrer. As reported by Mag El Comercio, Frederic Garcia He’s so supportive of her that he doesn’t mind admitting he’s wrong in order to please her.

In statements to the media, the well-known businessman said he had no problem supporting her in her projects, even if it meant that she had to travel constantly. Furthermore, further proof of his support is that It doesn’t make him jealous to see her in the middle of passionate kisses in his novels, since he is completely sure of what they have.

It is not convenient for her husband to claim her when he sees her in his romantic scenes