everyone wants Pfizer – Time





Carlo Solimene 03 January 2022

In Italy at the moment there is no problem of a shortage of doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. But the stocks available to the commissioner structure led by General Figliuolo are mainly composed of Spikevax, the product of Moderna, while those of Pfizer are starting to run out. This could constitute an obstacle to the vaccination campaign in the coming weeks, unless other supplies occur in addition to those already announced. Yesterday, some press rumors had feared the risk of a tank of doses now reduced to a flicker just as the campaign for the “booster” injection is in full swing and the government is reflecting on the obligation to vaccinate. To deny this vulgate were several regional councilors, in particular those of Piedmont and Lazio. The figure that might have seemed alarming is reported on the website of the commissioner itself – 111 million doses already administered compared to the 114 million distributed with a “residue” of only three million – but it must be read differently. In fact, it is falsified by Moderna’s figures, which report 21.6 million doses administered compared to the 20.8 million vials distributed. Possible? Of course, because since Aifa authorized the use of a half dose of Moderna for the «booster», the availability of this product must be considered doubled. In fact, about 12 million vials have been used at the moment. Therefore, 8.5 million remain. That potentially means 17 million booster doses. Where is the problem?





Simple: less than three million vaccines are available from Cominarty (Pfizer’s product). For which the under 18s have priority, as this serum is the only one authorized for the booster in this age group. As a result, most people who received Pfizer in their first vaccination course are now forced to undergo a third ‘heterologous’ dose of Moderna. A circumstance rendered plastically by the reports on the campaign starting from December 2021, when the use of Spikevax exceeded Cominarty for the first time: almost 9 million doses against the 5.5 million of Pfizer’s product. There are several cases of people perplexed with respect to the hypothesis of accepting another drug than the one received in the first cycle. Also because the vulgate would like more intense side effects after vaccination with Moderna. Voices – it should be emphasized – denied by the latest Aifa “Report on the surveillance of COVID-19 vaccines”, where it is reported that the suspected adverse events are even lower in percentage with this drug than Pfizer’s. Yet it is not always easy to convince those who have “got on well” with one drug to receive another. And so part of the potential target of the third dose prefers to wait even many more weeks to be given a dose of Pfizer or, at least, to wait for the arrival of the announced “updates” for the Omicron variant or for the more traditional Novavax vaccine.





On which, at the moment, there are no certain dates, but we only know that Italy should receive 2.5 million doses between January and February. Thus, to encourage the use of Moderna, Open Days are organized exclusively dedicated to that serum. Yesterday, in Lazio, it was the turn of the Verdirosi barracks in Rieti, the day before – on New Year’s Eve – it was the turn of the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome. The councilor for Health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, denying the lack of doses, announced a new open day for the booster “also for those who have taken the second dose of 120 days” in 14 structures in the region, the next 9 January. Without specifying, however, whether only the Moderna will be available or the “coveted” Pfizer will also be available.



